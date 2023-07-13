 
Romaniapress.com

July 13, 2023

Romania’s labor minister resigns amid major investigation into abuses at care homes for the elderly
Jul 13, 2023

Romania’s labor minister resigns amid major investigation into abuses at care homes for the elderly.

Romania’s labor minister Marius Budai decided to resign on Thursday, July 13, amid a major investigation that revealed maltreatment at care homes for the elderly. According to News.ro, he submitted his resignation to the prime minister’s chancellery. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu confirmed (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tate brothers sue Florida woman who accused them of kidnapping her in Romania Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are suing the Florida woman who they say falsely accused them of kidnapping her in Romania, leading to their arrest on charges of human trafficking, according to News.ro quoting the Associated Press. The brothers are seeking at (...)

AmCham Romania: Fiscal-Budgetary Consolidation Measures Must Take Into Account Long-Term Economic Benefits The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) calls on decision-makers to pursue transparency and a long-term vision in defining the measures to reduce the budget deficit.

Bucharest events: Exhibitions to see this month From images of music, the dynamics of chaos, love, and motherhood to retrospectives dedicated to well-known or up-and-coming Romanian artists, the city's exhibition offer is a varied one. More on some of the options available this month below. The Color of the Sound. Interpretations and (...)

Transilvania Film Festival's caravan to reach 12 localities in Romania this year After a successful 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which gathered over 120,000 spectators in front of the big screens in Cluj-Napoca, a dedicated caravan will bring part of the TIFF films to 12 localities in Romania over the coming months. The TIFF (...)

Anticorruption prosecutors investigate Constanța's mayor for abuse of office Vergil Chiţac, the mayor of Constanța, a major city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, is being investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for abuse of office. The case targets a sporting event financed by the City Hall based on a contract not awarded through a public (...)

AROBS Transilvania Software Completes Share Capital Cut, Readies for Listing on BVB Main Market AROBS Transilvania Software, the biggest tech company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces it has finalized the operation of share capital reduction to RON87.1 million, with the capital being divided into 871,293,609 shares.

Outgoing French ambassador to Bucharest awarded "Order of the Star of Romania" The French ambassador to Bucharest, Laurence Auer, received the "Order of the Star of Romania" at the end of her mandate. The distinction was awarded to her by the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu. "I was honored to confer the 'Order of the Star of Romania,' in the rank (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |