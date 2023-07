Romania's Industrial Production Drops 4.8% YoY In May 2023

Romania's Industrial Production Drops 4.8% YoY In May 2023. Romania’s industrial production decreased by 4.8% in unadjusted data in May 2023 versus May 2022 due to drops reported for the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-12.3%) and manufacturing (-4.3%), data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Thursday (July 13, 2023). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]