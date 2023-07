Havi Logistics Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark In 2022

Havi Logistics, one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in Romania and one of the largest operators in the world for quick service restaurant and convenience food brands, posted RON1,046 billion (EUR211.9 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of 37% on the previous year, ZF (...)