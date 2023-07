Romania's Central Bank Approves Razvan Filcescu For First Bank's VP Coordinating All Business Activities

Razvan Filcescu has been officially approved by Romania's central bank to take over the role of Vice-President responsible for coordinating all business activities of First Bank.