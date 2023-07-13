E.ON Builds Three Photovoltaic Plants For AgranoLand Group In Vrancea County, In Over EUR1M Investment

E.ON Builds Three Photovoltaic Plants For AgranoLand Group In Vrancea County, In Over EUR1M Investment. Electricity and natural gas supplier E.ON Energie Romania, a company member of Germany's E.ON Group, has completed the construction and installation of three photovoltaic energy generation systems for the company AgranoLand, as part of a partnership concluded in 2022, with the investment value (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]