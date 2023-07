Raiffeisen Bank And Raiffeisen Asset Management Launch Three New Investment Solutions Of The SmartInvest Series

Raiffeisen Bank And Raiffeisen Asset Management Launch Three New Investment Solutions Of The SmartInvest Series. Raiffeisen Bank and Raiffeisen Asset Management are launching three new recurrent investment solutions of the SmartInvest series, which target investment funds Raiffeisen Euro Flexi, Raiffeisen Ron Flexi and Raiffeisen Romania Dividend. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]