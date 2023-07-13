Hidroelectrica Ends Second Trading Session In Bucharest At Same Value As In Its First Day: RON49.5B



Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) shares ended the second trading session (Thursday, July 13) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the price of RON110 each, the same as in the listing day, which gives Romania’s largest electricity producer a capitalization of RON49.5 billion, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show.