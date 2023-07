Helbako Electronica Sees 37% Growth In Revenue To RON176M In 2022

Helbako Electronica Sees 37% Growth In Revenue To RON176M In 2022. Electronic components manufacturer Helbako Electronica, the Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s Helbako GmbH, posted about RON176 million (EUR35.6 milion) revenue in 2022, an increase of 37% on the RON128.4 million (EUR26.1 million) of 2021, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]