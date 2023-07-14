Delhaize injects EUR 36 mln to expand leading retail chain Mega Image in Romania
Jul 14, 2023
Delhaize Nederland, a company of the Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize that controls the Mega Image and Shop&Go chains, finances the Romanian branch with approximately EUR 36 million through a capital increase, Economica.net reported. Romanian retailer Mega Image operates nationwide (...)
