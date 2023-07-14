Romanian rolling stock producer Softronic delivers first ETCS-enabled locomotive

Romanian rolling stock producer Softronic delivers first ETCS-enabled locomotive. LTE Logistics & Transport Austria put into service the first interoperable Softronic TransMontana v3.2 locomotive. The LEMA 071 locomotive is part of a framework agreement for five locomotives, signed in the summer of 2022. The locomotives in the new LTE version 3.2 are equipped with the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]