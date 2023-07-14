Romania’s industry remains region’s laggard, with a 6.3% decline vs 2019

Romania’s industry remains region’s laggard, with a 6.3% decline vs 2019. The industrial output in Romania decreased by 4.8%% y/y in May and by 4.7% in the entire year-to-date period (January-May), while the contraction in the core manufacturing sector was around 4% y/y (-3.9% y/y on average for January-May), according to the statistics office INS. The downward (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]