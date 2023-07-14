Romania's inflation eases to 10.25% in June, in line with expectations

Romania's inflation eases to 10.25% in June, in line with expectations. The consumer price inflation in Romania eased to 10.25% y/y in June, from 10.64% y/y in May, staying close to the trajectory envisaged by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), which expects the inflation to reach 7.1% by the end of the year. In June, the food prices have seasonally declined by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]