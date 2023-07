Rehau Ends 2022 with 12% Higher Turnover, at RON282M

Rehau Ends 2022 with 12% Higher Turnover, at RON282M. Germany’s Rehau Group, a provider of solutions for windows, building and furniture and automotive, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON282 million, up 12% from 2021. The almost RON30 million profit was 36% above the 2021 one and the average number of employees neared 100. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]