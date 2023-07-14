Kaufland Aims to Open at least 10 Stores in Romania in 2023-2024 Financial Year



Kaufland Aims to Open at least 10 Stores in Romania in 2023-2024 Financial Year.

Hypermarket chain Kaufland, owned by German group Schwarz, has budgeted at least ten new stores for the 2023-2024 financial year (starting on March 1 and ending on February 28 next year) after having opened 16 units in the previous financial year in one of the best paces since it entered the (...)