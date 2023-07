Paint Manufacturer Sentosa Sees 2022 Turnover Inch Up to RON76M

Paint Manufacturer Sentosa Sees 2022 Turnover Inch Up to RON76M. Sentosa Impex, a paint manufacturer of Salaj county owned by Boca family, saw its turnover go up by only RON1 million in 2022, to RON76 million, while profit dropped by 4%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]