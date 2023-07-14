Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Up 14.1% On Month In May 2023Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) saw an increase of 14.1%, in nominal terms, in May 2023 compared to April 2023, and of 5.7% compared to May 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (July 14).
Romania Industrial Sales Surge 17.6% On Month In May 2023Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) increased by 17.6% in nominal terms in May 2023 compared to April 2023 and by 1.8% versus May 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (July 14).
Aro-Palace Sells Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov For EUR9.4MHotel company Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) on Friday informed its shareholders and interested people via a stock market report that it was signed the sale-purchase contract for the Coroana-Postavarul Hotel in Brasov (central Romania) with the company Elevate Properties SRL, for the amount of EUR9.4 million.