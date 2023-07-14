Transilvania Film Festival’s caravan to reach 12 localities in Romania this year

Transilvania Film Festival’s caravan to reach 12 localities in Romania this year. After a successful 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which gathered over 120,000 spectators in front of the big screens in Cluj-Napoca, a dedicated caravan will bring part of the TIFF films to 12 localities in Romania over the coming months. The TIFF (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]