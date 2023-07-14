Anticorruption prosecutors investigate Constanța’s mayor for abuse of office

Anticorruption prosecutors investigate Constanța’s mayor for abuse of office. Vergil Chiţac, the mayor of Constanța, a major city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, is being investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for abuse of office. The case targets a sporting event financed by the City Hall based on a contract not awarded through a public (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]