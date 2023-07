AROBS Transilvania Software Completes Share Capital Cut, Readies for Listing on BVB Main Market

AROBS Transilvania Software Completes Share Capital Cut, Readies for Listing on BVB Main Market. AROBS Transilvania Software, the biggest tech company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces it has finalized the operation of share capital reduction to RON87.1 million, with the capital being divided into 871,293,609 shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]