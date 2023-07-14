Romania's National Library advances temporary closure date after discovering bedbugs on premises

Romania's National Library advances temporary closure date after discovering bedbugs on premises. The National Library of Romania will be closed from Monday, July 17, until September 4, after bedbugs were found on the benches in the public access area. "We recently found certain parasitic insects (bedbugs) on some benches on the ground floor of the building, in the area used by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]