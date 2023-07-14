Romanian minister of family Gabriela Firea resigns amid scandal related to abuses in elderly homes

Romania's minister of family Gabriela Firea resigned on Friday, July 14, after a recent investigation revealed inhumane conditions and abuses at care homes for the elderly. She is the second member of the government to leave amid this major scandal, after labor minister Marius Budai, who also (...)