Law sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail enters into force in Romania
Jul 14, 2023
Law sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail enters into force in Romania.
The so-called “Anastasia” law has come into effect, making it so drivers who cause fatal accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or who drive without a license, will necessarily receive prison sentences. The Romanian Police explained, cited by Biziday, that "according to the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]