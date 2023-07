Transport Trade Services Starts Integration Process Of Decirom Operations, Readies EUR10M Investments

Transport Trade Services Starts Integration Process Of Decirom Operations, Readies EUR10M Investments. Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has informed the local capital market in a stock market report released on Friday (July 24) about the start of the process for the integration of Decirom operations within TTS Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]