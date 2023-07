Holcim Appoints Claudiu Anghel As Director Of Its Cement Factory In Campulung

Holcim Appoints Claudiu Anghel As Director Of Its Cement Factory In Campulung. Swiss cement producer Holcim, active on the local market with two factories, has appointed Claudiu Anghel to the role of director of its production facility in Campulung, starting May 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]