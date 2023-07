Romania's Current Account Deficit Shrinks To EUR8.27B YoY In January-May 2023

Romania's Current Account Deficit Shrinks To EUR8.27B YoY In January-May 2023. Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR8.27 billion in January-May 2023, lower by EUR1.66 billion (-16.7%) than the EUR9.93 billion level reported in the same period of 2022, central bank data showed on Friday (July 14, 2023), as cited by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]