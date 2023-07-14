tbi bank Partners Up With ReGeneration Academy To Enable Romanians To Pay For Psychotherapy Sessions In Installments



tbi bank Partners Up With ReGeneration Academy To Enable Romanians To Pay For Psychotherapy Sessions In Installments.

tbi bank continues to diversify the network of partners with the signing of an agreement with ReGeneration Academy, one of the best-known personal counseling clinics in Romania, whereby it offers Romanians the possibility of paying for psychotherapy sessions in installments.