Retail Investors To Get 21%, Private Pension Funds 30%, Foreign Funds 12% Of Fondul Proprietatea’s RON8B Dividends. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) should pay RON8.06 billion or almost 80% of the proceeds from its exit from Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) as dividends to more than 19,000 shareholders this fall. This is the highest cash distribution in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]