July 14, 2023

Jul 14, 2023

Retail Investors To Get 21%, Private Pension Funds 30%, Foreign Funds 12% Of Fondul Proprietatea’s RON8B Dividends.

Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) should pay RON8.06 billion or almost 80% of the proceeds from its exit from Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) as dividends to more than 19,000 shareholders this fall. This is the highest cash distribution in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.


 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Up 14.1% On Month In May 2023 Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) saw an increase of 14.1%, in nominal terms, in May 2023 compared to April 2023, and of 5.7% compared to May 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (July 14).

Romania Industrial Sales Surge 17.6% On Month In May 2023 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) increased by 17.6% in nominal terms in May 2023 compared to April 2023 and by 1.8% versus May 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (July 14).

MedLife CEO And Executive Board Chairman Sells RON5.9M Worth Of Company Shares Private health operator MedLife (M.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Friday (July 14) that Mihail Marcu, shareholder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors, sold a package of 311,100 company shares, at the price of RON19 per unit.

Aro-Palace Sells Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov For EUR9.4M Hotel company Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) on Friday informed its shareholders and interested people via a stock market report that it was signed the sale-purchase contract for the Coroana-Postavarul Hotel in Brasov (central Romania) with the company Elevate Properties SRL, for the amount of EUR9.4 million.

tbi bank Partners Up With ReGeneration Academy To Enable Romanians To Pay For Psychotherapy Sessions In Installments tbi bank continues to diversify the network of partners with the signing of an agreement with ReGeneration Academy, one of the best-known personal counseling clinics in Romania, whereby it offers Romanians the possibility of paying for psychotherapy sessions in installments.

Romania's Current Account Deficit Shrinks To EUR8.27B YoY In January-May 2023 Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR8.27 billion in January-May 2023, lower by EUR1.66 billion (-16.7%) than the EUR9.93 billion level reported in the same period of 2022, central bank data showed on Friday (July 14, 2023), as cited by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.

Romania's National Library advances temporary closure date after discovering bedbugs on premises The National Library of Romania will be closed from Monday, July 17, until September 4, after bedbugs were found on the benches in the public access area. "We recently found certain parasitic insects (bedbugs) on some benches on the ground floor of the building, in the area used by the (...)

 


