MedLife CEO And Executive Board Chairman Sells RON5.9M Worth Of Company Shares

MedLife CEO And Executive Board Chairman Sells RON5.9M Worth Of Company Shares. Private health operator MedLife (M.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Friday (July 14) that Mihail Marcu, shareholder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors, sold a package of 311,100 company shares, at the price of RON19 per unit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]