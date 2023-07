Aro-Palace Sells Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov For EUR9.4M

Aro-Palace Sells Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov For EUR9.4M. Hotel company Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) on Friday informed its shareholders and interested people via a stock market report that it was signed the sale-purchase contract for the Coroana-Postavarul Hotel in Brasov (central Romania) with the company Elevate Properties SRL, for the amount of EUR9.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]