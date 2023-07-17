Romania’s railway network operator CFR expects EUR 200 mln losses this year

Romania’s railway network operator CFR expects EUR 200 mln losses this year. The Romanian state-owned company that manages the railway network, CFR SA, expects its losses to increase tenfold this year, compared to 2022, to RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), according to the company’s budget planning for the current year, quoted by G4media.ro. The company expects RON 373 mln (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]