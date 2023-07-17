Sole bidder for EUR 146 mln hydropower plant refurbishment contract launched by Hidroelectrica

Sole bidder for EUR 146 mln hydropower plant refurbishment contract launched by Hidroelectrica. Romania's hydropower group Hidroelectrica has received only one offer, from a consortium led as a leader by Electromontaj, for the refurbishment of Vidraru hydropower development with an installed capacity of 220MW. The contract is estimated at EUR 146 mln, according to Profit.ro.