Romania’s gross external debt exceeds EUR 157 bln at the end of May

Romania’s gross external debt exceeds EUR 157 bln at the end of May. In January-May 2023, Romania’s total external debt increased by EUR 12,533 mln to EUR 157.1 bln, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The long-term external debt in end-May 2023 ran at EUR 110,784 mln (70.5% of total external debt), up 13.4% against the end of 2022. The short-term (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]