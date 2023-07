Romania’s current account posts EUR 8.27 bln deficit in January-May

Romania's balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of EUR 8,276 mln in January-May, compared with EUR 9,938 mln in the same period last year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on July 14. The breakdown shows that the deficit on trade in goods declined by EUR 1,161 mln, (...)