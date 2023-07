Ericsson Romanian Unit Posts 12% Turnover Growth in 2022

Ericsson Romanian Unit Posts 12% Turnover Growth in 2022. The local subsidiary of Swedish company Ericsson, a major global supplier of equipment, software and services for telecom operators, in 2022 registered RON32 million net profit, up 48% from 2021 amid 12% higher turnover, at RON962.6 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]