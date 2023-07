2022 Price Hikes Erode Romanians’ Purchasing Power, but Not Companies’ Profits

2022 Price Hikes Erode Romanians’ Purchasing Power, but Not Companies’ Profits. 2022 soaring prices, from energy to food and from travels to transport, slashed Romanians’ purchasing power, but not companies’ gains. And this during a period when talk about greedflation is heating up. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]