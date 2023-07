Romanian Horia Colibasanu climbs Broad Peak, his tenth 8000er

Romanian Horia Colibasanu climbs Broad Peak, his tenth 8000er. Romania's top high-altitude climber Horia Colibasanu reached the summit of Broad Peak (8,051 metres) this past weekend after a 12-hour climb without supplemental oxygen and Sherpa backup. This is his Colibasanu's tenth peak above 8,000 metres, from a total of 14. "I'm on the top at 8,051 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]