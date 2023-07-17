Romania’s women’s youth handball team wins bronze at European Championship

Romania’s women’s youth handball team wins bronze at European Championship. The Romanian women's youth handball national team defeated the Portuguese team with a score of 39-32 (18-13) on Sunday, July 16, securing the bronze medal at the European Championship in Piteşti/Mioveni, Romania. Matches for the final rankings took place on Sunday as well, with Sweden (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]