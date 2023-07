Infinity Capital Investments Sells 20% Stake in IAMU Blaj for RON19M

Infinity Capital Investments Sells 20% Stake in IAMU Blaj for RON19M. Infinity Capital Investments, the former SIF Moldova, has informed the local capital market about the sale of the 19.83% stake in the share capital of IAMU Blaj, a company that specializes in the manufacturing of machines and machine tools for metal processing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]