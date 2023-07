Central Romania: Aro Palace sells hotel in Brașov for EUR 9.36 mln

Central Romania: Aro Palace sells hotel in Brașov for EUR 9.36 mln. Local hospitality company Aro Palace completed the sale of the Coroana-Postăvaru Hotel in Brașov, central Romania, majority shareholder Transilvania Investments announced. The sales contract was signed on July 14 with Elevate Properties for around EUR 9.36 million. “The completion of the sale (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]