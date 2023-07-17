Romania ranks third worldwide at International Physics Olympiad in Tokyo
Jul 17, 2023
After making history at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan, Romanian students have again scored exceptional results at an international competition. This time, they grabbed three gold and two silver medals at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Tokyo, taking first (...)
