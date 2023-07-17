Yadine Laviolette, Airbus: There is significant potential for short-term CO2 reductions through fleet replacement

Yadine Laviolette, Airbus: There is significant potential for short-term CO2 reductions through fleet replacement. Sustainability is high on every company’s agenda these days as pressure from governments, regulators, investors, clients and society as a whole is pushing the business environment to adopt responsible business practices and minimize their negative impact on the environment. We have asked our (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]