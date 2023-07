OMV Petrom And CE Oltenia To Build Four PV Parks With Total Capacity Of 450 MW

OMV Petrom And CE Oltenia To Build Four PV Parks With Total Capacity Of 450 MW. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest integrated energy company in Southeast Europe, has signed the financing contracts to build four photovoltaic parks with a cumulated capacity of 450 MW, the company announced.