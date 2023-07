Iaki Hotel Posts 38% Growth In Revenue To RON23.7M In 2022

Iaki Hotel Posts 38% Growth In Revenue To RON23.7M In 2022. The four-star Iaki Hotel in the Mamaia resort, owned by former football player Gheorghe Hagi, posted RON23.7 million revenue last year, up 38% from the previous year's RON17.2 million, official data from the Finance Ministry and ZF calculations show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]