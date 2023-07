Bucharest’s first Dance Night happening in August

Bucharest’s first Dance Night happening in August. More than 2,000 dancers from 30 schools, studios and dance initiatives will dance on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei on August 26 as part of the first edition of the Dance Night. The event will also include free demo lessons and an afterparty. Thus, from 17:00 to 20:00 on August 26, six landmark (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]