Romania's Nadia Comăneci recreates floor dance to celebrate 47 years from perfect 10. Nadia Comăneci, the famous Romanian gymnast, recently posted a video on social media, recreating her floor routine that earned her a perfect 10 in Montreal 47 years ago. "Playing the floor music…memories …almost Anniversary at the First Perfect 10 Olympics," Nadia, 61, wrote on Instagram.