Film în Sat festival to bring contemporary culture and art to Romania’s Gorj county in August

Film în Sat festival to bring contemporary culture and art to Romania’s Gorj county in August. Film în Sat (Film in the Village), an event that brings rural residents closer to contemporary culture and art, returns to Romania with its second edition in Peștișani, Gorj county, from August 1 to 6. Romanian and Moldovan films, theater performances, live concerts, and creative workshops (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]