Stock Brokerage Firm Investimental Launches On July 24
Jul 18, 2023
Stock Brokerage Firm Investimental Launches On July 24.
Bucharest Stock Exchange will see the first licensed stock brokerage firm launched after a 14-year hiatus on Monday, July 24, once Investimental starts operations.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Regional Airports Drive Growth In Passenger Traffic In 2023
Passenger traffic on Romania’s airports was higher in the first half of 2023 than in the same period of 2019. Contrary to expectations, however, the growth drivers were the regional airports and not the country’s largest, which served fewer passengers than in 2019, data from Romania’s airport (...)
Ducfarm Group Posts RON628M Revenue In 2022
Romanian-held Ducfarm pharmacies and the pharmaceutical wholesaler by the same name posted more than RON628 million revenue together in 2022, up 20% from the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.
Arcada Company Posts 62% Growth In Revenue To RON533M In 2022
Arcada Company, the largest construction company in Galati County and one of the builders of the Cluj-Napoca subway, ended 2022 with record high revenue, RON533 million, an increase of 62% year-on-year.
A quarter of Romanians have no emergency savings, Eurobarometer report shows
A quarter of Romanians have no emergency savings at all in case they lose their main source of income, compared to 16% of Europeans, according to the latest Eurobarometer data quoted by Hotnews.ro. Approximately 20% of EU citizens have a high level of financial literacy, 64% have a medium (...)
Romania made "significant progress" toward Visa Waiver, US official says
The Romanian ambassador to the United States, Andrei Muraru, had a meeting with the US secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to discuss the joint efforts to be undertaken in the coming period for Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Program. After the meeting on July 18, the (...)
Over 91,000 Ukrainians remained in Romania since the beginning of the war
A total of 91,510 Ukrainian citizens out of over five million who entered the country since the beginning of the war have remained in Romania, according to official records. Data cited by News.ro also shows that from February 24, 2022, until July 2023, authorities have detected almost 7,000 (...)
Bucharest Pride 2023 to take place July 21 to 29
The 2023 edition of Bucharest Pride takes place from July 21 to July 29 and includes numerous events, both indoors in theaters, cinemas, art galleries, and clubs in the capital, and outdoors in Izvor Park, which will continue to host activities in the Pride Park starting from July 26. The (...)
