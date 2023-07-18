Law Firm Filip & Company Advised Banca Transilvania In EUR200M Bond Issue

Law Firm Filip & Company Advised Banca Transilvania In EUR200M Bond Issue. Law firm Filip & Company advised Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest player in the Romanian banking system, on the second bond issue of the program launched in April, through which it raised EUR200 million from international markets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]