Transfer pricing for affiliated companies: Legislation, differences, and implications in Romania compared to other European countries
Jul 18, 2023
Transfer pricing for affiliated companies: Legislation, differences, and implications in Romania compared to other European countries.
Transfer pricing for affiliated companies: Legislation, differences, and implications in Romania compared to other European countries Transfer pricing represents a highly discussed topic in Central and Eastern European countries. Companies that are part of multinational groups or affiliated (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]