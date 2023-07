Baby Wipe Maker Europack Ends H1 With 25% Growth In Revenue

Baby Wipe Maker Europack Ends H1 With 25% Growth In Revenue. Constanta-based Europack Media, a manufacturer of baby wipes established by local entrepreneurs, ended the first half with 25% higher revenue and if the growth pace remains unchanged, it will be closer to RON100 million at the end of the year, according to information supplied by the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]